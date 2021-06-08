Furniture project has special request for our readers
Motherwell Furniture Project is on the hunt for volunteers who could spare a few hours to help with uplifts and deliveries from a warehouse that’s operated by the Motherwell Diocese’s St Vincent de Paul association.
The lifeline organisation which has its depot in Wishaw distributes pre-loved household items, household goods and electricals to those in need.
It also prides itself on its green credentials with its ongoing quest to avoid these items going to landfill.
Administrative help in the office is also required.
The group is also on the lookout for good quality furniture and electricals that can be added to existing supplies for distribution.
Anyone wishing further information is asked to leave a message at 01698 375291 or email [email protected]