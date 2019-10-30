Existing estate new Holytown will have 638 new homes

A proposal for 638 new homes with adjacent facilities at the existing Torrance Park site, east of Holytown, has been given the green light.

The unanimous decision by North Lanarkshire Council’s Planning and Environment committee will enable Murray Estates to build on the initial phase of development a the site which itself is nearing completion.

A total of 270 homes already exist on the site, which has involved contractors from Avant Homes and Taylor Wimpey.

The development also involved a new clubhouse for Torrance Park Golf Club and local road improvements.

Its second phase will involve a retail complex and a new pedestrian crossing to the A723 to enable a safe route from the development into Holytown itself.

The proposal received no objections from local residents and it is anticipated that work will begin in February.

Murray Estates delivery partners for the second phase are Taylor Wimpey and Barratt.

Russell Wilkie, director at Murray Estates, said: “We are pleased to have received the support of NLC for the next phase. Together with our delivery partners, our vision with this project is to deliver a vibrant residential-led, mixed use development which will make a positive contribution to the community.

“The fact the plans were approved unanimously by the planning committee is testament to the strength of the proposal, and we are glad that the local council was able to reach a swift decision.”