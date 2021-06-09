New cafe at park

The Food Lovers Cafe will be a key feature of the new £3.7 million public park built by North Lanarkshire Council, where food will be served in an outdoor setting from a catering kiosk.

And competition winners, Bobbi Arnott (20) and Olivia Muir (19), both from Motherwell, are ready to take their first steps into business.

Olivia said: “We’re really looking forward to getting started. We hope our café will be a place that everyone visiting the park can enjoy, whether they’re coming to play sport, attend an event, visit the play area, meet friends and family or just sit and relax.”

Bobbi added: “ We’re really excited to have this opportunity to serve great food in such a lovely setting, while gaining first-hand experience of operating and running our own catering business. The whole process has been a fantastic opportunity.”

Bobbi and Olivia’s catering plans became reality after their competition success, which was run by the council and New College Lanarkshire, in partnership with Business Gateway Lanarkshire, Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) and North Lanarkshire Properties.