Eaterie addition to North Lanarkshire's newest park
North Lanarkshire’s newest park will have an eaterie added in after two enterprising students from New College Lanarkshire won the chance to start up their own cafe business at Ravenscraig.
The Food Lovers Cafe will be a key feature of the new £3.7 million public park built by North Lanarkshire Council, where food will be served in an outdoor setting from a catering kiosk.
And competition winners, Bobbi Arnott (20) and Olivia Muir (19), both from Motherwell, are ready to take their first steps into business.
Olivia said: “We’re really looking forward to getting started. We hope our café will be a place that everyone visiting the park can enjoy, whether they’re coming to play sport, attend an event, visit the play area, meet friends and family or just sit and relax.”
Bobbi added: “ We’re really excited to have this opportunity to serve great food in such a lovely setting, while gaining first-hand experience of operating and running our own catering business. The whole process has been a fantastic opportunity.”
Bobbi and Olivia’s catering plans became reality after their competition success, which was run by the council and New College Lanarkshire, in partnership with Business Gateway Lanarkshire, Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) and North Lanarkshire Properties.
Professor Christopher Moore, Principal and Chief Executive of New College Lanarkshire, added: “Bobbi and Olivia are a real credit to New College Lanarkshire. I wish them all the very best.”