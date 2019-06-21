Disruption expected throughout the summer as gas mains are upgraded in Bellshill town centre

Expect disruption in the centre of Bellshill throughout the summer as distribution company SGN upgrades the gas network.

The £191,000 scheme will see existing metal gas mains replaced with new plastic pipe as part of an ongoing programme of essential work.

Following consultation with North Lanarkshire Council the work will start on Monday, July 1, and last for approximately 10 weeks.

SGN will be working between 85 and 166 Main Street from July 1, for one week, and from July 7 will be working in Neilson Street, Hamilton Road and Glebe Street.

For safety reasons Neilson Street will be closed from July 7 to August 3, and there may be a need to install temporary traffic lights at the junction of Hamilton Road and Neilson Street at weekends.

From August 5 the work will move to Motherwell Road, between Neilson Street and Main Street, and between 166 and 199 Main Street for five weeks, temporary traffic lights may be used at times depending on the position of the gas main.

SGN general manager Paul West said: “We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this work and we will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential work in Bellshill.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, however, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means once the work is completed, Bellshill homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”