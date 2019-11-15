Decision on Cleland development will have to wait

By Neil McGrory Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have deferred their decision on whether to grant planning permission for a housing development in Cleland to allow a hearing to take place.

The site lies within the Murdostoun ward of North Lanarkshire Council, and planning officers have recommended the application be granted

This is however , subject to a range of conditions including a Section 75 obligation which would require the developers to contribute money to offset the additional pressure new children in the area would place on local education services

It is is expected this would be in the region of £100,000.

Cleland Community Council is among ten objectors to the proposal

Those opposed to it have cited a variety of reasons including claims the site is not zoned for housing and is used informally by local people as an open space.

It has also been stated that there are implicatiuons here for local wildlife.

There are also concerns about road safety and other traffic problems on Belside Road which is narrow and dangerous due to HGVs, speeding and on-street parking.

In its representation Cleland Community Council requested a hearing take place. As the application has received more than six objections and is recommended for approval, this request was granted at a planning committee meeting on Thursday, November 14.

The date of the hearing is yet to be determined.