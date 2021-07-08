Lidl Bellshill 1 SA : Lidl is set to open its first store in Bellshill, after the demolition of the site North Lanarkshire Council Leader Jim Logue meets with Lidl's Regional Head of Property Gordon Rafferty. Picture by Stewart Attwood All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2021. All other rights are reserved. Use in any other context is expressly prohibited without prior permission. No Syndication Permitted. Fee for Use

The company has not broken down the number of jobs it will bring to the town but states that 80 new posts will be created between here and a new store in Airdrie.

To celebrate the start of the work at the Mossbell Road site last week, Lidl and North Lanarkshire Council got together for a photocall involving their GB Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty and council leader, Jim Logue

Mr Rafferty said: “We’re very excited to have ‘broken ground’ at our new Bellshill site.

"It was great to welcome local Council Leader, Jim Logue, to the new site.

“Construction starting at Bellshill marks another important milestone in our ongoing investment in the area as we further grow our foothold in North Lanarkshire.”

Councillor Logue added: “It’s fantastic to see construction get underway for the new Lidl store at Bellshill.

"With the retailer’s Scottish headquarters operating from Motherwell and another new store planned for Airdrie, Lidl shows continued commitment to providing new jobs and opportunities for the communities of North Lanarkshire.”

The new store will boast facilities like an in-store bakery, customer toilets with a baby changing area