The Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland Boutique in Main Street had only opened in October 2020 – and staff are hoping that the public will chose to donate stock as they open their doors.

Carole Edmonds, Head of Retail at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We have always received the most amazing donations from the local community. To help the team manage these, we’re asking anyone who has stock to donate to please call the shop on 01698 852315 to arrange a drop off time.” The team would also be interested to hear from potential volunteers who can apply via [email protected]