Carfin takeaway wins national prize at Scottish Curry Awards

Indian Delight in Carfin was named Takeaway of the Year in the Scottish Curry Awards held at the Marriot Hotel in Glasgow, the first year it has entered the competition.

The Bell Quadrant eatery, which was opened in 2008 by Manoj Bagha, beat strong competition in the South West region, from the likes of Mr Chef in Uddingston and Singh’s Tasty Villa in Motherwell, before lifting the national award.

Other Lanarkshire winners were The Kurry Lounge is Hamilton which was named Curry Champions of the Year and Dalshannon Farm Indian Restaurant in Cumbernauld which won Outstanding Curry of the Year.