Carfin Pilgrimage Centre set to close.

Motherwell Diocese has announced that it will close Carfin Pilgrimage Centre on Tuesday, September 30.

The hub which opened back in July 1996 has provided pilgrims with cafe and toilet facilities -but yesterday (Tuesday) the diocese made a bombshell announcement on its Facebook page that it has decided to shut the centre.]

The post, attributed to Bishop Joseph Toal stated: “The Centre has had to rely on financial subsidies from the Diocese to remain operational and this position has become further exacerbated recently by the indication of the need to incur significant additional expenditure to meet statutory food and hygiene and health and safety standards expected today.

“Unfortunately the footfall and use of the centre is not sufficient to bring in sufficient income to meet day to day operational costs, notwithstanding the potential improvement costs indicated, and therefore, after considerable thought and discussion, the Diocesan Trustees have decided that there is no alternative but to close the Centre

“This decision has been taken with deep regret bit I feel it is a decision which has had to be made.”

The Motherwell Times and Bellshill Speaker have already been contacted by a number of parishioners who say they have been left shellshocked by the news.

One irate caller. Bellshill man John Paul Quinn said: “I can assure you 90% of the Motherwell Diocese parishes had no idea this was coming, and believe it’s an outrage.”

An online petition has also been started in a bid to reverse the decision.