Bothwell restaurant states it won’t be driven out of business by targeted attacks

A Bothwell restaurant hit by vandalism claims efforts are being made to drive it out of business.

Lewd graffiti was sprayed on the walls of San Vincenzo hours after hundreds of customers had celebrated Easter Sunday there.

Police are investigating the attack on the Italian restaurant which was opened in Main Street by Lanarkshire businessman Vincent Marini last year.

The graffiti was removed within hours and the restaurant pledged it would be business as usual.

It’s understood the building was subjected to vandalism on a previous occasion and that a fire attack on a car was also linked to the business.

On its Facebook page, San Vincenzo assured customers business will not be affected by efforts to “deface” the building.

It published CCTV images of a hooded suspect seen holding a spray paint container outside the restaurant.

The restaurant stated: “Twice the building has been targeted by individuals to stop us operating.

“We are a family establishment and work 14/15-hour days to deliver a quality, friendly taste of Italy.

“We realise it’s a tough environment, but try our best every day. To the individuals who try to stop us - we shall continue in Bothwell.”

San Vincenzo customers pledged their support.

Joanne Crawford posted: “This is terrible. I don’t understand why people can’t be happy for others who are doing well.”

Lino Rossi added: “Haters only make you stronger. You are doing a first class job.”

Stevie Bazga described the vandalism as “truly shocking”, adding: “Your food is amazing – beats the others on Main Street.”

Sarah Kay suggested: “Everyone can get their own back by eating here.”

Paul Gilfillan branded the graffiti attack “despicable” and Katie Doherty said: “As if this is going to stop customers enjoying the fab food.”

The restaurant added: “Thank you everyone for all your support. It’s much appreciated the bullying and threats started when the premises were under construction and has never ended. But we will keep going.”

A police spokesman said: “”We were called regarding a report of vandalism at an Italian restaurant in Main Street, Bothwell. Inquiries are continuing.”