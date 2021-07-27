Soup Cucina

Soup Cucina on 118 Windmillhill Street Motherwell staged a similar event in December 2020 where they handed out food and household packages which had been donated by customers and the wider community.

It aimed to address the fact that the pandemic has been especially tough on families and individuals who would be able to receive support from many of the regular soup kitchens which are currently unable to operate.

Soup Cucina owner Peter McFarlane explained: “This was a well-attended event and we are hopeful that this Sunday will be the same. Motherwell has always been a place which has taken pride in supporting its neighbours and this pandemic has been no different.

"Our customers are always so generous and we really want to get to know the local residents.

“There is no set criteria to attend our brunch. We really hope anyone who feels like they need us would pop by, even if it’s just for a little company”.Soup Cucina which opened during the pandemic will provide the brunch foods but it bears the hallmark of a truly community-led event.