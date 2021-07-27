Big hearted cafe staff and businesses rally to help provide community brunch on Sundays
A warm Motherwell welcome is being extended at a free community brunch which is taking place on Sunday (August 1 ) after cafe staff and local businesses said they wanted to give something back.
Soup Cucina on 118 Windmillhill Street Motherwell staged a similar event in December 2020 where they handed out food and household packages which had been donated by customers and the wider community.
It aimed to address the fact that the pandemic has been especially tough on families and individuals who would be able to receive support from many of the regular soup kitchens which are currently unable to operate.
Soup Cucina owner Peter McFarlane explained: “This was a well-attended event and we are hopeful that this Sunday will be the same. Motherwell has always been a place which has taken pride in supporting its neighbours and this pandemic has been no different.
"Our customers are always so generous and we really want to get to know the local residents.
“There is no set criteria to attend our brunch. We really hope anyone who feels like they need us would pop by, even if it’s just for a little company”.Soup Cucina which opened during the pandemic will provide the brunch foods but it bears the hallmark of a truly community-led event.
Thanks to a just giving campaign which received contributions from across its customer base and nationwide-donations, the team will also be able to give out gift vouchers for local supermarkets, on a first come first served basis.