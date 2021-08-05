HALO service

Company HALO has selected the town’s Greenwood Business Centre as the only Scottish drop-off point for saliva based tests – and told customers that access to a so-called Express DropBox will enable them to receive results the following day if the sample is delivered by 5pm.

The 99,9 per cent accurate test which is £89 can be ordered through an app and will then be delivered by HALO's courier service.

Once the customer has taken the test which avoids painful nose and throat swobs or any medical appointment, they will now have the option of dropping it off in Bellshill, any day of the week.

This process eliminates the additional courier time when collecting samples, will allow customers to receive their results 24 hours earlier and gain the reassurance that their test is under analysis.

Alistair Ruffett, Director of Operations at HALO explained: “With the recent changes to travel rules, many people are hoping to get away this summer but find the COVID testing process confusing and complex.

"At HALO, our goal is to remove any complexity for the customer and make the COVID-19 test as simple as possible – that is why our approach involves simply spitting in a tube.”

“The launch of our new Express DropBox in Bellshill is another step to ensure we are helping make things as simple as we can.

"Customers from around the region will now be able to take the test, drop it off and receive results within 24 hours.

"That means they can concentrate on organising travel with the reassurance that their test is in the right hands.”

After the sample is given, the test is then picked up by a courier and delivered to the HALO lab.

Results are shared via the HALO app with support available from a dedicated customer service team who are on hand to answer any questions.