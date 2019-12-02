Asda has a special treat in store for trio of Motherwell groups

Three local community groups are celebrating after being surprised from Asda with ‘extra special’ donation this Christmas, as part of the latest round of Asda Foundation Green Token Giving

This Christmas, in celebration of the Asda Foundation 30th birthday, the three charities in the local area will see their donation doubled as part of the supermarket’s campaign to ‘make Christmas extra special’.

The charity receiving the most green tokens will receive £1000 instead of £500, with the other two runners-up receiving £500 pounds each instead of £200.

1st Bellshill and Mossend Scout Group, Muirhouse Primary Parent Council and Dalziel Dragons P1-P7 have all been shortlisted for the Green Token Scheme, which allows customers at Asda Motherwell to pick charities or community groups to gain vital funding by placing a green token int he relevant box on the stores community board.

The 1st Bellshill and Mossend Scout Group are looking to purchase new camping equipment such as tents/rucksacks/sleeping bags and the like.

Dalziel Dragons P1-P7 are looking to purchase new rugby kits and equipment for the teams.

Muirhouse Primary Parent Council are looking to purchase arts and crafts and sporting equipment for the out of school activities.

Bernadette Hart Community Champion said: We’re really excited to be spreading the magic this Christmas by supporting three local charity groups with double the donation they were expecting as part of our Green Token Giving Scheme.

“We couldn’t be happier that this Christmas the Asda Foundation are doubling their investment meaning we will be donating £2000 across all three shortlisted groups with the winner set to receive £1000 – don’t forget to come into store and vote.”

In the previous round of funding, The Chain Gang received a local impact grant for the elderly of £500, while Sacro were winners of the A3 Green Token schem and received £500.