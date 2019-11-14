Another new addition to Motherwell’s shops

Last week it was revealed that entertainment retailer Geek Retreat had opened at Motherwell’s Brandon Parade.

However it is just one of two shops acquired at the site in a double deal struck through surveyors D M Hall.

The company got in touch to stress that it has let out a second unit which is part of a popular food franchise which trades in the United States, Ireland and Pakistan.

The business in question is Pepe’s Piri Piri which specialises in flame grilled chicken.

Gavin Anderson of DM Hall’s Glasgow North office said: “Both these businesses offer something new that appeals to families.”