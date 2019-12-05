Amazon backs Cleland team’s renovation plans

Cleland Boys’ Club received a special delivery from the team at Amazon’s delivery station in Eurocentral in the form of a £2000 donation to help with renovations for a new sport facility.

The donation was part of the ‘Amazon In The Community’ programme, where the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

The club recently acquired an old sports pavilion and is currently working to restore it into a community sport facility and drop-in centre for the local children.

The donation from Amazon will help the club to complete the necessary renovations.

To mark the donation, members of Amazon’s team visited the club to meet the team and see them in action.

Delivery Station manager Bruce Waddell said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Cleland Boys’ Club for inviting our team to meet some of the boys and see them play. We are pleased to offer this donation and are looking forward to seeing the completed facility.”

The club’s John Davidson Townsley added: “We’re really thankful to receive this support from Amazon and it was great to meet the team. We have been relying heavily on the generosity of the local community to fund the new sports ground, so receiving this donation has been a big boost.”

Amazon has created more than 80 permanent jobs at Eurocentral and working with independent delivery companies to provide a fast and reliable service to Amazon customers.