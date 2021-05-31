Harry Barry

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, was directed by Ferguson’s son Jason as the football legend recovered from a brain haemorrhage in 2018.

It includes European Song, written by the late Lanarkshire musician Harry Barry, which celebrated Aberdeen FC's victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1983.

The documentary is in cinemas, including Vue Cinema in Hamilton, from tomorrow (Thursday) now Covid restrictions are relaxed. But it is also available on Amazon Prime video on Friday.

Speaking about the documentary, Sir Alex, said: “Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered the haemorrhage. In the making of the film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad. Having Jason direct the film has ensured an honest and intimate account.”

Harry who passed away in 2013 recorded European Song with the Aberdeen squad including players Jim Leighton, Gordon Strachan, Alex McLeish, Willie Miller and Mark McGhee as well as winning goal scorers Eric Black and John Hewitt.It was pressed as a single in the Dons’ trademark red and white colours and had to be reissued when initial supplies of 100,000 copies ran out as fans queued at Aberdeen record stores.