Streetcar calls at Motherwell with iconic American play

It may be rather cold and wet outside, but Rapture Theatre’s sizzling new production will transport audiences to the sensual, sultry surroundings of New Orleans.

A Streetcar Named Desire will be at Motherwell Theatre on Friday, September 29, with this year marking the 70th anniversary of its first production.

It tells the dramatic story of southern belle Blanche DuBois (Gina Isaac), who seeks solace with her sister, Stella (Julia Taudevin), after her world starts to crumble.

But her downward spiral brings her face-to- face with Stella’s husband – the sexy, but brutal, Stanley Kowalski (Joseph Black).

As temperatures soar and passions rise, Blanche and Stanley battle for Stella’s soul.

A Pulitzer-prize-winning play by Tennessee Williams, Streetcar was immortalised in film by Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh.

This new production, featuring a cast of top-class performers and under Michael Emans’ direction, follows swiftly on from his critical and popular success earlier this year with Rapture’s Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

Michael said: “This year we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the original production, but the play presents us with an unflinchingly bold examination of sexual politics and prejudice, morality and identity that still resonates powerfully today.

“It highlights the highly prescient topic of mental illness and lays bare the cultural and social tensions between an ‘immigrant’ diaspora and those who consider themselves to be the ‘native’ population.

“Streetcar is unflinching in its questioning of reality, forcing all of us to confront our own self- protective, self-created fantasies and illusions.

“Despite such powerful themes, the play also remains a very human story, its impact achieved through its strong and convincing characterisation and powerful, poetic language.”

“I am thrilled to have assembled such an eclectic and highly talented cast to join me on the dark and disturbing journey into the passionate, whirlwind world of Streetcar.

“That’s what Rapture is all about – bringing great theatre out to people!”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £14 (£13 concession) are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.

Rapture and Motherwell Theatre have also teamed up provide local school students with free tickets.