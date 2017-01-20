Showing spirit to help kids

A special variety event to raise funds for the charity Spirit Aid takes place at Motherwell Theatre on Saturday, February 18.

The organisation was founded in 2001 by actor David Hayman and works across the world to reach children in need.

Spirit Aid currently has operations running in Scotland, Palestine, Afghanistan and Malawi, with all profits from the Motherwell event being used to help children in the West of Scotland.

The line-up will see David joined by ex-Silencers frontman JJ Gilmour, comedian and writer Phil Differ, folk band The Wakes, burlesque performer Miss Hell’s Belle, Clyde 1 DJ Gina McKie, musician Marina Rolink and magician the Magic Professor.

Event organiser Patrick Rolink said: “What makes Spirit Aid such a worthwhile cause is, firstly, that it’s a progressive, humanitarian organisation.

“We’re not about sticking plasters, we’re about creating sustainable lifestyle changes for the poorest children on the planet.

“The second important thing is that every penny people give us is accounted for — there are no salaries, no big chief executives, and all the directors work for free.

“For every pound we receive at least 90p is spent on the children who need it most. Our motivation is simply to make a difference.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £15 (£10 concessions) are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.