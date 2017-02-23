Seventy years of good times

The Easter Egg Club celebrates its 70th anniversary with a new musical revue at Motherwell Theatre.

Celebrate Good Times runs from April 25-29 featuring music from artists such as One Direction, Queen, Adele and Michael Jackson and musicals including Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia and Les Miserables.

Club member Stuart McCue-Dick said: “Celebrate Good Times is celebrating 70 years since the Easter Egg Club was formed in 1947 as part of the Dalziel High School Former Pupils Association.

“As always there will be a stunning set, fabulous costumes as well as a few laughs and a guest spot by pupils from Dalziel High. The show is guaranteed to be a great night out for all the family.”

Performances are at 7.30pm each night, for ticket information visit TicketSource

There will be a bucket collection after each show in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind.