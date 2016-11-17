Santa gets his skates on to head to M&D’s for the festive season

M&D’s Theme Park is set to open its outdoor Christmas skating rink for the festive season alongside Santa’s Magical Wonderland.

For the first time visitors can don their dancing skates every Friday on the 25m rink for M&D’s Ice Disco.

The open air ice rink, which can accommodate 130 skaters per hour, is a popular favourite with visitors to the Strathclyde Park attraction and is sure to be a huge hit again this year with it staying open right through until February 19.

Christmas revellers can warm up beside the indoor fire pit and enjoy tasty treats including burgers, hotdogs and handmade pizzas as well as hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows.

Santa and his helpers will steam their way into M&D’s on a Christmas train tomorrow (Friday) before skating across the ice rink at 5pm, marking the start of the Christmas season at M&D’s.

Matthew Taylor, managing director of M&D’s Theme Park, said: “M&D’s is the place to be this winter with activities for all the family to enjoy.

“Our grotto is set to be bigger and better than ever with animated Christmas scenes including Santa’s Workshop and the Snow Queen and her Pixies. There will also be traditional storytelling sessions, live reindeer plus lots more.

“For the first time this year we’ll be holding M&D’s Ice Disco which will feature our very own DJ playing the latest tunes while visitors take to the ice. With our ice rink being the only open air venue in and around Glasgow and the west coast this winter, we are sure that this will be a popular attraction for the whole family to enjoy.”

Santa’s Magical Wonderland opens on November 18 from 5–6.30pm and is open every Saturday and Sunday from November 19-December 18 from 10.30am-5pm, every Friday from November 25-December 16 from 1.30pm-5pm, every day from December 19-22 from 1.30pm-5pm and 10.30am–5pm on December 23 and 24.

M&D’s On Ice will be open every day expect Mondays and Tuesdays from November 18 from noon-7pm, and from December 14 it will open every day until Christmas Eve.

The skating rink will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will be open every day during the Christmas season from noon–7pm until January 8.

From January 9-February 2 the skating rink will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon–7pm, and from February 3-14 it will open daily from noon-7pm. It will be closed on February 15 and 16 and will reopen from February 17-19 from noon-7pm.

M&D’s Ice Disco will take place between 6-8pm every Friday between November 18 and February 17.

Tickets for Santa’s Magical Wonderland cost from £7.45 for children and £4.75 for adults – which includes tea or coffee and mince pie.

Tickets to M&D’s On Ice cost from £4.45 (off peak) for children, £5.45 (off peak) for adult 16+, £7.45 (off peak) for a toddler under five plus one adult and £17.35 (off peak) for a family of four including one adult.

M&D’s Ice Disco is £8 per person.

To purchase your tickets call 01698 333 777 or visit M&D’s website