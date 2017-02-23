Plays shed light on community during Caterpillar occupation

Two one-act plays will be performed together at Motherwell Theatre on Saturday continuing the events to mark the 30th anniversary of the Caterpillar occupation.

Butterfly and Out of the Bad were written by Anne Hogg whose father was amongst the workers who took over the factory for 103 days when it was threatened with closure.

Each focuses on the effect the events of 1987 had on two members of the community, Jamie, who is facing redundancy, and Mary, who realises life must go on.

Butterfly lasts 50 minutes and Out of the Bad lasts 45 minutes.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £12 (£11 concessions) are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting Culture NL