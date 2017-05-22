Little Theatre group will be celebrating big anniversary

Lanarkshire Little Theatre returns to the stage for three nights this week as the group celebrates its 70th anniversary.

It Runs In The Family by Ray Cooney opens in the Studio Theatre at East Kilbride Arts Centre on Thursday (May 25) and runs until Saturday (May 27) with curtain up at 8pm each night.

Lanarkshire Little Theatre is the county’s oldest established theatre group and these performances follow in the footsteps of some wonderful productions over the years including Dear Charles, The Crucible, Batchelors Are Bold, She Stoops To Conquer and The Steamie.

Over the years the group has been guided by a number of talented producers including Bill Hendry, James Boyd Marion Lindsay, Frances Steven, Mary Margaret Meldrum and Alex Kirkwood.

All demonstrated superb leadership as their casts performed all over to county at Motherwell Theatre, Airdrie Town Hall, Hamilton Town House, Strathaven Arts House and their current home at East Kilbride Arts Centre.

The group generally performs two plays a year to packed audiences, although in 2016 it broke with tradition as such was the popularity of its spring play To Kill A Mockett Burd that it did it again in the autumn.

Rehearsals have been taking place weekly in the Isa Money Centre, Muirhouse, since auditions were held for Cooney’s farce in January.

Set in a hospital the story follows Dr Mortimore s he tries to fend off a paternity suit, an ex-wife, a punkish daughter and various other lunatics so that he may, at last, deliver the Ponsonby Lecture in an international conference.

Following in the footsteps of other Cooney work such as Two Into One and Run For Your Wife there is of course the usual assortment of farcical nuts running in and out of doors mistaking everybody for someone else as chaos ensues.

Honorary secretary Margaret Blyth said: “This play was especially chosen to be our current production as Ray Conney is also celebrating his 70th birthday and in celebrating his birthday the cast is looking forward to a high successful show.

“Everyone associated with the club would like to give our grateful thanks to all our audiences across the 70th years for their support and hope both they and everyone who has been a member across the decades has some very happy memories.”

Tickets costing £10 (£8 concessions)are available from the box office {http://www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk|online|SLCC) or by calling 01355 261000.