Legends ready to rumble

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather and WWE legend Papa Shango will both be in action as the Scottish Wrestling Alliance returns to Motherwell this month.

They will be participating in the over the top rope Battlezone Rumble in Motherwell Concert Hall on Saturday, November 26, with the winner receiving an SWA heavyweight title match on a future show.

Current champion Mark Coffey will be defending his title on the show against an as yet unnamed opponent.

The card also features Mark’s brother Joe Coffey in a lumberjack match against Jackie Polo after the latter interfered in the brother vs brother cage match for the title the last time the SWA was in Motherwell.

SWA owner Scott Cassidy said: “We are delighted to be bringing The Godfather and Papa Shango to Motherwell to participate in the Rumble on what is shaping up to be another great night of wrestling.

“The Rumble match will be highly contested and it won’t just be men involved, Mark Coffey or whoever is champion could find themselves facing one of our incredibly talented women.

“Joe Coffey versus Jackie Polo is a highly personal affair and having lumberjacks is the only way to ensure the match stays in the ring as Joe seeks his revenge.”

Opening bell is at 7pm, general tickets cost £12 and The Godfather meet and greet is £25, available from https://tickets-scotland.com or calling 01698 403120.