It’s a pirates’ life for Sheepie as he returns to Neverland

Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith believes he has grown as a performer as he picks up his cutlass to play Smee in Peter Pan at Motherwell Theatre for the second time.

Ian, who is starring in his eighth Motherwell pantomime, first took on the role of Captain Hook’s right hand man six years ago.

He said: “I’ve done lots of pantos and while Peter Pan is the first time I’ve repeated one with it being so long ago it feels brand new and is bigger and better than before.

“It’s fun to be revisiting Smee, six years is a long time, I was in my 20s the last time and now I’m 30 so I believe I’ve grown as a person and hopefully my acting has got better too.

“Peter Pan is a lovely story and one I’ve always enjoyed doing, it has so much scope with the likes of adding a dame and I’ve been busy writing a lot of topical gags as there has been so much happening in 2016.

“It’s important you add to your surroundings, Peter Pan is set in London , but there will be lots of bits about Motherwell.”

Ian has now moved to Motherwell which will be handy as this year’s panto of 104 performances will be the longest run ever.

He said: “I think everyone knows I love performing in Motherwell, I already felt like part of the furniture and now I have the added bonus of being walk home via the Rex chippy.

“Last year Snow White’s sales surprised everyone so it made sense to put on another week if people want it and ticket sales are already up on 2015.

“In Scotland going to the panto is as part of the Christmas tradition as wrapping the presents and I’ll be quite happy to come back every year.

“Everything changes with the times, but the one thing that doesn’t is my desire to keep the audience laughing and hopefully I can continue to do that and everyone will have a good time once again.”

Peter Pan is on until Sunday, January 8, for tickets and showtimes call 01698 403120 or visit Culture NL