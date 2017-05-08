Iconic drama comes to Motherwell stage

Actress Sara Stewart is making a return to the Scottish stage in one of America’s most iconic dramas.

Rapture Theatre is bringing Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf to stages across Scotland next month, including Motherwell Theatre on Monday, May 15.

Sara is well known to audiences from appearances in Rebus, Doctor Foster, The Night Manager and Batman Begins.

And she’s no stranger to the stage having appeared in London’s West End in Hay Fever and played opposite Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow in the Pulitzer Prize winning play Proof.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will mark a homecoming to Scotland for the actress, whose first professional role was in the King’s Edinburgh panto opposite the legendary Stanley Baxter.

The drama centres on how a marathon night of late night drinking, debauchery and duplicity develops as Martha and her husband George invite unsuspecting young couple, Nick and Honey, around for a nightcap.

Drinks flow, spiked with vicious humour, acerbic wit and tempestuous verbal sparring.

As night turns to morning, searing secrets are exposed.

Made into a multiOscar-winning film starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor 50 years ago, this is a rare chance to see it on stage.

Rapture’s production will also feature Rose Reynolds, Robin Kingsland and Paul Albertson,

Direction is by Rapture artistic director Michael Emans.

His artistic team has collaborated to produce a show that is intimate, visceral and a celebration of the special and unique experience that is live theatre.

Emans said: “We are delighted to be working on this exciting project.

“Our production aims to encourage, inspire and motivate. It can both entertain and provoke.”

Laura Mackenzie-Stuart, head of theatre at Creative Scotland is also excited by the production.

She said: “Rapture’s iconic season will offer audiences across Scotland a diverse programme of exciting productions.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £14 (£13 concessions) are available by calling 01698 403120 or online