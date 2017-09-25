Have a whale of a time when Funbox go beneath the waves

Anya Scott-Rodgers is delighted to be coming ‘home’ as Funbox returns to Motherwell next month with a brand new show.

Join former Singing Kettle stars Anya, Gary Coupland and Kevin Macleod for an Underwater Adventure at Motherwell Concert Hall on Sunday, October 8.

There’s somefin fishy going on in their latest singalong tail – the Funbox and the gang will have to cause a splash because their magical keys are all tucked up in the sea bed.

Fluffy and Flossie, the Funsters, will be diving in to lend a hand and of course everyone’s favourite salty sea dog; Bonzo will be joining the aquatic action – but has he packed his trunks and rubber ring?

Anya said: “I always love coming to Motherwell because it feel like home, my mum and dad had their wedding reception at the Civic Centre and my grandpa Bernard Scott was a councillor there.

“We always have several shows running at once and sometimes you can get a little mixed up when doing six different shows in six days, but normally a quick check to see what everyone is wearing sets you straight.

“The good thing about having all these different shows is we can accommodate any venue, but Motherwell is great because it allows us to put on the big show complete with all the scenery and spectacle.”

Underwater Adventure is packed with familiar favourites like ‘My Father Went To Sea, Sea, Sea’, ‘The World Must Be Coming To An End’ and ‘Hole At The Bottom Of The Sea’ as well as brand new songs.

Anya said: “We like to ensure that everyone can join in so we always have the classics that everybody knows, but at we also enjoy writing our own songs.

“You have to ensure they immediately sound familiar for the audience so they can singalong, even though they haven’t heard them before.

“We have some boys and girls coming to see us year after year, which we absolutely love, and want to make sure that the show always remains fresh.”

Performances are on at 1pm and 3.30pm and tickets costing £13, family of four £48, groups 10 or more £11, babes in arms £2 are available by calling 01698 403120 or online

Go dressed for the sea – be a mermaid, a diver or your favourite fish – to ensure you’ll have a whale of a time!