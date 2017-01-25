Fulfilling a childhood dream as Stuart makes debut at The King’s

Motherwell performer Stuart McCue-Dick is looking forward to making his debut at The King’s in Glasgow next month.

After 22 years with Hamilton Operatic and Dramatic Club he recently joined Paisley Musical and Operatic Society who are presenting the musical Made In Dagenham from February 21-25.

Stuart said: “I was doing panto in Johnstone over the festive period when I heard Paisley were looking for some more men.

“I’ve wanted to perform at The King’s since I was taken to the panto as a child so I’m delighted to have the chance.

“By the time I joined the main parts were cast so I’m in the chorus, but hopefully it will be the start of a long association with Paisley.”

The 2014 musical is inspired by the true story of the Ford sewing machinists strike of 1968 and based on the movie of the same name.

Stuart said: “I was actually born in 1968 so I don’t remember the strike first hand, but it is truly an inspirational story.

“I had never seen the movie, but my parents bought me it for Christmas and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It’s unusual to be doing such a new musical, but there are some great songs and now it is just about polishing to our performance until it’s time for the curtain to go up.”

The show is performed at 7.30pm each night with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm on the 25th.

Stuart is selling tickets via his Facebook page.