Frazer travels to the one place the TARDIS couldn’t take him

Former Doctor Who and Emmerdale favourite Frazer Hines stars in new comedy play Seriously Dead which comes to Motherwell Theatre on Saturday.

Frazer appears as small time crook Albert Blunderstone who decides to track down some missing loot when he comes home from Spain to attend a family funeral.

This brings him into conflict with a cafe owner, an undertaker and even a disgruntled ghost as a chain of events are set in motion that lead towards the ‘pearly gates’.

Frazer first appeared on television as a teenager, but is far happier on the stage nowadays and as the first actor to play Albert Blunderstone welcomed the opportunity to make the character his own.

He said: “I got burned out doing TV, particularly on Emmerdale where you were handed a new script every day. Nowadays learning one script and taking it around the country suits me much better.

“I’ve known Leah Bell, who co-wrote and also appears in the show, for years, so when she told me about this new play I jumped at the chance.

“Albert is bit of a lovable rogue so some might think there’s no acting required, and having done an Agatha Christie recently it is nice to breathe life into a brand new character.”

Frazer gets to sing in the show, which reminded him of his attempt to become a pop star.

He said: “Being on tour with the show is a bit like being a rock star, but sadly my own music ambitions didn’t exactly work out.

“Back in the 1960s I did a record called ‘Who’s Doctor Who?’, Barry Mason and Les Reed had huge success with the likes of Delilah and Last Waltz, but I was their only flop.

“On the positive side I saw a copy sell on eBay recently for £400 and I have two in the house, so if I ever get an unexpected bill I know what to do.”

Frazer is no stranger to Lanarkshire having filmed an episode of Outlander in Cumbernauld.

He said: “Apparently the author of the books Diana Gabaldon was inspired by my final appearance as Jamie McCrimmon in Doctor Who to create her own Highland hero.

“When it came to the TV series I was delighted they asked me to be in it and I was able to visit the wonderful studios in Cumbernauld.”

Frazer left the regular cast of Doctor Who after 1969’s The War Games and last travelled in the Tardis in 1985 when he and Patrick Troughton joined Colin Baker for The Two Doctors.

With Chris Chibnall set to take over as show runner he hasn’t given up on one more trip.

Frazer said: “I’d love it if Jamie was involved in one more adventure with The Doctor on TV, after The War Games he was sent back to his own time so there is no reason we couldn’t catch up with him later in life.

“Maybe the new show runner can come up with a scenario to make it happen, it is shame it won’t be with Peter Capaldi as I really admire him as an actor, but I’m whoever they cast as the new Doctor will be excellent.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £21 are available by calling 01698 403120 or online