Forget the cold and head off on a Summer Holiday

Christine Meechan and Gary Young from Bellshill appear in the Lyric Club's production of Summer Holiday

Talented theatre performers from Bellshill are preparing to trade in the daily grind next month and embark on a Summer Holiday.

Christine Meechan and Gary Young are among the 30+ cast members as the Lyric Club brings the feel-good musical to life at The King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

Join a group of London Transport bus mechanics on a summer jaunt across Europe during the swinging 60s which includes the hits Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll and Summer Holiday.

For Gary, a complaints manager by day, Summer Holiday will be his second show in four months having appeared in Calamity Jane at Motherwell Theatre in November.

He said: “I joined the Lyric Club last year and am really looking forward to performing in The King’s again.

“Summer Holiday is a really upbeat show and will definitely have the audience feeling far away from those winter blues.”

Christine, an HR coordinator, added: “I have done about eight shows with the Lyric Club and what I really love about Summer Holiday is the music. It’s really energetic and gets your toes tapping.

“Performing is such a great experience, and The King’s is an amazing venue. The cast are excited to get out there and put on this fun-filled show.”

Summer Holiday is on from March 7-11 with tickets costing £10-£24 from ATG.

Early bird tickets are available with no booking fee from cast members or by e-mail before Monday.