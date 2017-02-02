Forget the cold and head off on a Summer Holiday

Talented theatre performers from Bellshill are preparing to trade in the daily grind next month and embark on a Summer Holiday.

Christine Meechan and Gary Young are among the 30+ cast members as the Lyric Club brings the feel-good musical to life at The King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

Join a group of London Transport bus mechanics on a summer jaunt across Europe during the swinging 60s which includes the hits Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll and Summer Holiday.

For Gary, a complaints manager by day, Summer Holiday will be his second show in four months having appeared in Calamity Jane at Motherwell Theatre in November.

He said: “I joined the Lyric Club last year and am really looking forward to performing in The King’s again.

“Summer Holiday is a really upbeat show and will definitely have the audience feeling far away from those winter blues.”

Christine, an HR coordinator, added: “I have done about eight shows with the Lyric Club and what I really love about Summer Holiday is the music. It’s really energetic and gets your toes tapping.

“Performing is such a great experience, and The King’s is an amazing venue. The cast are excited to get out there and put on this fun-filled show.”

Summer Holiday is on from March 7-11 with tickets costing £10-£24 from ATG.

Early bird tickets are available with no booking fee from cast members or by e-mail before Monday.