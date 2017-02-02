Celebrating the menopause proves a hit with audiences

The menopause isn’t often something to sing and dance about, but a musical which celebrates this chapter in women’s lives is proving a hit.

Menopause the Musical will be at Motherwell Concert Hall on Sunday, February 19, and bringing to life the show’s memory loss one-liners and innuendo-laden versions of pop classics will be Cheryl Fergison, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley and Ruth Berkeley.

It tells the tale of four women shopping for lingerie at a Bloomingdale’s sale, who sing 25 songs about chocolate cravings, hot flushes, loss of memory, nocturnal sweats, and sexual predicaments.

Rebecca, best known as receptionist Amy Howard in Casualty, said: “This show won’t change your life or stop you taking your clothes off while watching telly, but it will guarantee you a great night out.

“And having a group of women in one hall all able to laugh at the changes women go through during menopause is a massively uplifting sensation.

“And here’s the thing; the menopause stage isn’t all bad. By the time they hit it women know so much more about themselves. They have a developed confidence, knowledge and a lovely, healthy cynicism about life.

“Who wants to surrender to middle age? Not me. I want to be a thoroughly disgraceful 50-something.”

Cheryl, who starred as Heather Trott in Eastenders, says she loves the very idea of Menopause The Musical.

She said: “This show simply had to be made. It tells you it’s okay to talk about the subject as until you go through it you have no idea it’s such a big thing.

“There are songs about getting older, about your body shape changing, and I love the fact this show reminds everyone that the menopause makes you emotional. I’m now tearing up over nothing at all, and I’m not an emotional person.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and there are still a few tickets remaining costing £23 by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.