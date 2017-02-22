Alex Norton reveals just what a life in showbiz is really like

Join actor Alex Norton on an irreverent journey behind the scenes of life in showbusiness at Motherwell Theatre next month.

Perhaps best known for his roles as DCI Matt Burke in Taggart, Alex has just celebrated 50 years in the profession since appearing in Doctor Finlay’s Casebook as a teenager.

There’s Been A Life — An Evening With Alex Norton takes place on Saturday, March 18, at 7.30pm.

Since his first tentative steps on stage as a 14-year-old, Alex’s career has been both highly colourful and eventful beyond his wildest dreams.

His journey from the streets of Glasgow’s notorious Gorbals to blockbuster Hollywood movies has rarely been smooth, but over the last six decades he has pretty much seen it all — and done most of it.

Having worked with the likes of Billy Connolly, Dudley Moore, Rowan Atkinson, Johnny Depp and Clint Eastwood and appeared in iconic movies like Gregory’s Girl, Local Hero and Braveheart, Alex is sure to have plenty of stories to tell from a showbiz life well lived.

Tickets costing £15 are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting Culture NL