Take your superhero to M&D’s this Father’s Day

Dads are set for a treat at M&D’s this Father’s Day with a host of superhero themed activities for the entire family.

Transformers characters Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee will be making appearances through the day on Sunday with the opportunity to have your picture taken with the Autobot stars.

Starcast Entertainment has an action-packed programme of events for little superheroes, including Superhero School, craft workshops, games, disco and fantastic prizes to be won.

A special Father’s Day menu will be available in the Family Restaurant for superhero dads to enjoy.

Matthew Taylor, managing director of M&D’s Theme Park, said: “We’d like to welcome families to join us to celebrate Father’s Day in style.

“If your dad is your hero, M&D’s is the perfect place to enjoy a fun-filled day out.”

For those who enjoy a picnic, Amazonia, is hosting a fabulous timetable of events from 10am-6pm to mark International Picnic Day which is also celebrated on June 18.

Activities include a furry animal zoo selfie competition, face painting, balloon animals, outdoor games (weather permitting) and a rainforest picnic hunt.

Matthew added: “If superheroes aren’t your thing, Scotland’s only indoor rainforest is holding an array of animal and picnic themed activities.

“Our mascot Tootsie the toucan will be greeting visitors at the picnic area at various intervals throughout the day.”

Tickets for International Picnic Day at Amazonia can be purchased online from £4.50. The ticket includes access to Amazonia.

A picnic lunch can also be purchased online for £5.95 per person and includes a choice of sandwich, drink, crisps and fruit.

For more information about the days activities and throughout the summer at M&D’s call 01698 333 777 or go online