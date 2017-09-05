Sir David Attenborough named as Scots’ ultimate dinner party guest

Scots have named veteran broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough as their top dinner date to enjoy a takeaway with.

A survey by Just Eat, commissioned to mark the launch of voting for the British Takeaway Awards, revealed Sir David Attenborough as the guest Scots would most like to share their last slice of pizza with.

Scots’ love for TV was revealed in the survey results with the top five made up of a host of TV favourites, including Geordie duo Ant & Dec, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, cooking queen Nigella Lawson and X Factor judge and producer Simon Cowell.

One in five (20 per cent) Scots even admitted they’ve turned down a night out to sit in front of the TV with their favourite takeaway.

Taking loyalty to new lengths, one in six Scots admit the length of time they’ve been ordering from the same local takeaway exceeds the length of some of their romantic relationships.

In fact, data from Just Eat shows that 47 per cent of its customers have stayed faithful and only ordered one type of cuisine for an entire year.

While data revealed Brits’ love and loyalty for their local takeaway is stronger than ever, it seems there is no love lost when it comes down to sharing.

Only a third of men are willing to share their food with friends or a partner while half of women are willing to offer their dishes to others.

To give Brits a chance to say thank you to the chefs, takeaway owners and delivery drivers that keep them well fed, The British Takeaway Awards is calling for nominations for the best takeaway restaurants in the country.

The British Takeaway Awards, which is run in association with Just Eat, celebrates and recognises the small and often family run businesses that work tirelessly to serve our favourite takeaways.

Restaurants go head to head to be awarded the best takeaway restaurants in their region, with one lucky restaurant then going on to win the national prize. There are also awards for chefs and delivery drivers who go above and beyond.

Mushtaqs in Hamilton took home Best Takeaway Scotland at last year’s award ceremony.

Anyone who votes for the British Takeaway Awards will be entered into a draw to win prizes including tickets to The X Factor Final, Just Eat vouchers or a £1,000 cash prize.