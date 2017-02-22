The Vistas are all aboard The Last Train to success

The Vistas have released their third EP The Last Train ahead of appearing at Motherwell Makes Music next month.

The band from Motherwell/Wishaw — singer Johnny Irwin, bassist Dave McNally, guitarist Ross Caldwell and drummer Eamonn Kelly — formed two years ago.

They have quickly developing a reputation as one of Scotland’s most promising alternative rock band touring all over the UK.

The Last Train was primarily recorded at a friend’s home studio in Newmains, while Eamonn travelled to Cumbernauld to lay down his drums.

He said: “We are very happy with the EP, we are now really starting to define our sound, and the response has been great, technology today makes it much easier for bands like ours to record and then distribute it through the likes of Spotify and iTunes.

“I think we are really starting to define our sound as a band and are taking every opportunity to let people hear us, sometimes it is like throwing spaghetti against a wall and seeing what sticks, you can’t afford to turn down a invitation to play in say Liverpool because you never know where it might lead.”

The Vistas play in Dunfermline on Friday and support The Reason at Stereo in Glasgow on March 10, before appearing on the opening night of Motherwell Makes Music on March 17 at JD’s.

Eamonn said: “We always feel like we are at home when we play in Glasgow so we are delighted to support an event like Motherwell Makes Music in our actual home town.

“There is a lot of great talent around the area and this is a great opportunity to showcase them, we are particularly excited to be on the bill with another Motherwell band A Sudden Burst of Colour ”

Also on the bill are The Ranzas, Alburn and Tommy McGuire.

