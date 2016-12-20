The Banter Thiefs are ready to steal the show once more

Motherwell band The Banter Thiefs will perform a rare home town gig on Monday at The Electric Bar.

They will be joined by The Vistas from Wishaw, The Unromantics from Dundee and fellow Motherwell musician Stephen Higgins from the band Caulder.

The Banter Thiefs bassist Derek Watson said: “We love playing in Glasgow, but there is something special about being asked to perform in your home town.

“I’m sure people will be looking for something to do on Boxing Day so we hope everyone will join us for a night of great music.”

Doors open at 8pm and tickets cost £5 on the door.

Derek is the only original member of the band left with the recent departure of lead singer David Clark.

Drummer Darren O’Rourke, guitarist Keith Condie and Derek welcomed guitarist Aaron Smith into the fold while Keith takes over as frontman.

Derek said: “We all work full-time so it was getting difficult for David to get over from the other side of Glasgow to join the rest of us in Motherwell.

“We played a few times with Aaron previously so we knew how good he is and as we all got on it was an easy decision to ask him to join.

“Like the rest of us Aaron is from Motherwell so getting together to rehearse has been much easier and after a bit of lull in 2016 we are looking ahead to 2017 and will have a new single coming out soon.”

The band’s first gig of the year will be at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on Saturday, December 21, as they and The Dicksons support the reformed Sergeant.

Derek said: “We supported Sergeant about six years ago in what was Keith’s first gig and then having made a bit of a name for themselves they just seemed to vanish.

“We are feeling alittle nostalgic to be joining them again and it’s great to have them back on the scene.”

Doors open at 8pm and tickets costing £10 are available online