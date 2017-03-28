Stars coming out for family X-travaganza at racecourse

Enjoy the ultimate family day out at the Sunday Mail Highland Show Racenight at Hamilton Park this summer.

Saturday, July 15, will be full of action-packed activities, tons of fun, and some X-traordinary superstar guests.

X Factor stars Reggie ‘N’ Bollie, Honey G and Lanarkshire’s own Ryan Lawrie will take to the stage at the highly anticipated event, alongside tribute band Little Mix Magic.

The all-star line-up will offer show-stopping performances throughout the day, keeping the party atmosphere going from noon until late for kids and adults alike.

As well as busting a move and singing along to their favourite hits, families can enjoy a host of super cool Highland Show activities that kids big and small will love, with themed ‘zones’ created to keep the fun going all day long.

Highlights include a petting zoo, pony rides, laser tag, bungee trampolines and a host of family-friendly games.

Clydesdale Horses and the Mordor Gun Dogs will be in attendance on the day, and visitors can also enjoy live falconry, sheep and duck herding, wood carving, a gauntlet assault course and a display of farming and road vehicles.

Following the day’s live racing action and entertainment, there will be a live DJ set from Capital FM.

Hamilton Park chief executive Vivien Currie said: “After the massive success of our first Highland Show Racenight last year, we wanted to find a way of building upon this and making it even more appealing this year.

“We’ve truly created a day out with the X factor for all the family to enjoy, and with free admission and activities for all under 18s again this year, it’s set to be one of the highlights of the Hamilton Park Racecourse calendar.”

Advance tickets cost £25 online or £30 on the day.

Gates open at noon, with the first race at 5.55pm, under 18s are free and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.