New music festival is a big hit

The first Motherwell Makes Music festival took place last month and proved a huge success.

The three-day music festival showcased the best new talent from across Lanarkshire and beyond runs featuring 34 acts spread across four venues.

Bloodlines were headliners on the opening night at the Electric Bar

The event was kicked off by Lanark band Weekend Debt at the Electric Bar on Friday. March 17, while Glasgow singer/songwriter Tommy McGuire took to the stage at JD’s Bar as the two venues ran simultaneously.

Headlining the Electric Bar were award-winning Glasgow-based band Bloodlines who were joined by Ultras, The Dicksons, Homeward James and The Austins, while Motherwell’s own A Sudden Burst Of Colour were top of the bill along with The Begbies, Luna The Professor, The Ranzas and Alburn.

The next night Painted Waves and Jonny Jack, who are both from Glasgow, were first on stage at the Electric Bar and JD’s Bar.

Foggy City Orphan from Glasgow headlined at the Electric Bar, joined by Holy Pistol Club, Mesmerene and The Un-Romantics, while Motherwell group The Banter Thiefs were top of bill at JD’s Bar along with Pyramids, Dogtooth and Caulder.

The Fables appearing at The Railway Tavern on the final day

Starka hosted an acoustic afternoon of the music on Sunday, March 19, featuring Wildflower, Jamie Keenan, Darren Hay, Nickajack Men, Kieran Fisher, Weekend Debt, Stephen Higgins, and Jamie Coleman.

That evening the event concluded as Glasgow group Atlas Run took to the stage at The Railway Tavern followed by performances from Glass Abbott, Verse Metrics and The Fables, before headliners The Dead Settlers from Glasgow brought the first ever Motherwell Makes Music to a conclusion.

Event organiser Derek Watson, who plays bass in Motherwell band The Banter Thiefs, said: “The festival was fantastic, a real success with lots of room for development going forward.

“I was delighted with the turnout and there’s no doubt the local community really got behind it. We’re already looking to start planning for next year in the next few weeks, analysing what went well and what we can improve.

Weekend Debt kicked off the first Motherwell Makes Festival at the Electric Bar and later also appeared at Starka

“It confirmed there’s a real apetite for live music in Motherwell and we will build on this with some pop up events throughout the year.”