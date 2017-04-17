New boyband supergroup are heading for Lanarkshire gig

Two of the biggest boyband stars of the 90s and noughties will leave music fans in a World of Their Own as they perform Lanarkshire this summer.

Hamilton Park Racecourse has revealed Irish duo Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy will headline the venue’s Saints and Sinners Racenight on Thursday, June 29.

Keith of Boyzone and Brian of Westlife joined forces to form mega group Boyzlife last year, and the pair will whip the Hamilton Park crowd into a frenzy as part of a nationwide tour.

They’ll take to the stage to perform a mix of their old bands’ biggest hits, including No Matter What and Flying Without Wings.

Hamilton Park chief executive Vivien Currie said: “The legendary Saints and Sinners night has always been number one with fans of this fantastic occasion, but to have this chart-topping duo along for the ride ensures 2017’s event will be one to remember.

“As well as Boyzlife, the charity night features a thrilling card of action on the track and the ever popular Best Dressed Couple competition.

“As ever, guests are invited to wear white if they’re a saint or red if they’re a sinner — or just leave it to the imagination.”

New sponsors, The Exsel Group – IT and Communications are proud to support the Saints and Sinners Racenight with Boyzlife on Thursday, June 29.

Gates open at 3.30pm for visitors to choose to be a saint or a sinner by purchasing a charitable red or white carnation, and the first race begins at 6pm.

Individual tickets are priced from £19 when booked online during the advanced booking period and are available now at www.hamilton-park.co.uk, or by calling 01698 283806.

Children under-18 go free. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult.

A fantastic line up of events will be taking place at Hamilton Park Racecourse throughout the new 2017 season.

In May there is the Totepool Family Raceday and Braveheart Night with Big Vern ‘n’ The Shootahs, while June will host Cadzow Castle Raceday, Hamiltonian Raceday, Hamilton Audi Racenight and Bothwell Castle Raceday, prior to Saints and Sinners Racenight

For more information visit www.hamilton-park.co.uk.