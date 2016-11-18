Motherwell’s Christmas lights will have the X Factor

The stage will be set on Sunday for some outstanding wintertainment at Motherwell Shopping Centre at the annual Christmas Lights spectacular.

The programme of festivities runs from 1-5pm with a Christmas Carousel, meet and greets from a selection of mascots including Holly & Ivy, the panto dames, the Minions, Olaf, Santa’s elves, Mrs Claus and not forgetting Santa Claus himself.

Santa’s grotto will be open 1-4pm with free visits to see Santa and the option of a wrapped gift with a minimum suggested donation of £2 going to the STV Children’s Appeal.

The main stage, hosted by Radio Scotland presenter Beverely Lyons, will be situated by Costa Coffee on Bradon Parade South.

The line-up includes singing sensation Tommy Twigg who will be providing a trip down Christmas memory lane, festive songs from The Vibes community choir, Auntie Jean’s Christmas Critters show, X Factor’s James Hughes and there’s a chance to win a £50 shopping voucher in the Elf competition.

This year’s lights will be switched on by X Factor runner-up Nicholas McDonald, who will be joined by North Lanarkshire provost Jim Robertson and Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Gary O’Rorke.

Santa’s Alpine Grotto will be open every Saturday and Sunday from noon-5pm from November 26 until December 18, then noon-5pm on December 22-23 and 11am-4pm on Christmas Eve.