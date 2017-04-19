Motherwell DJ ready to hit the decks as Stereofunk returns

A Motherwell mechanic will swap his overalls for a set of decks to appear at the first music festival of the summer.

Stereofunk returns to Strathclyde Park on Sunday, April 30, headlined by TTF, N-Trance and Ian Van Dahl with around 80 DJs and live acts performing across five stages.

Among them is former Dalziel High pupil Ian Buddie (18) who fell in love with DJing four years ago while helping out a caravan park in the Borders.

He said: “I would help entertain holiday makers as they came during summer. I never thought anything of it at the time I just took it for some extra pocket money.

“After doing this for some time I decided to buy myself a set of decks and practice each day after school.

“I gained an audience through social media, but it was hard getting booked by agents and promoters because of my age.

“Eventually the guys at Stereofunk helped me get a weekly residency at the Live Lounge in Wishaw and last year asked me to be part of the festival.”

Ian, who works for Mercedes Benz by day, specialises in playing EDM and RnB and will be appearing on the Terrace.

He said: “I’d love to follow in the footsteps of Calvin Harris and having had a great time performing in front of so many people in 2016 and I’m delighted to have been asked back.

“There are so many great DJs and performers on the bill that it is exciting to be in that company and I’m particularly looking forward to seeing George Bowie myself.”

