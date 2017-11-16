JJ returning home to ring his ‘Jinky Bells’

Former The Silencers frontman JJ ‘Jinky’ Gilmour returns to his roots for his annual festive show.

The North Lanarkshire native will be performing at Bellshill Cultural Centre on Sunday, December 2.

JJ will bring his own unique, beautifully melancholic, take on the festive celebrations with his ‘Jinky Bells’ show, along with special guests Beerjacket.

Initially joining The Silencers as a backing vocalist in 1988, a year later he had progressed seamlessly to lead vocalist and was on the road to international acclaim.

After seven years JJ embarked upon a solo career, which has not only seen him release four albums, the latest of which is Dix, but also pen the musical ‘Dancing Shoes’ about the life of George Best.

JJ said: “I always look forward to coming home to play, this time at Bellshill Cultural Centre.

“I saw the fantastic Michael Marra there many years ago and it’s a great venue, a natural theatre, so I look forward to seeing you all at Jinky Bells”.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £15 are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting Culture NL