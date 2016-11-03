JJ Gilmour gets back to his roots with special museum gig

Growing up a stone’s throw from the Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial life, JJ Gilmour plays a special concert in the unique surroundings of the Coatbridge venue later this month.

On Saturday, November 26, the former frontman of The Silencers will have you howling with laughter one minute with his quick wit and fantastic stores, then sobbing into your beer the next with his clever, heart-felt melancholic songs.

A naturally gifted musician, JJ came very close to a career as a classical tenor in his youth, before joining The Silencers in 1998, initially as a backing vocalist before progressing seamlessly to lead vocalist.

After seven action-packed years of gold albums, headlining major rock festivals and television appearances across Europe, JJ decided he needed to take on new challenges and embarked upon a solo career.

Although he moved to the Channel Islands, JJ never forgot his roots and when the time came for to head to New York in 2002 to record his debut album ‘sunnyside PAL’ would be inspired by the memory of a childhood friend Paul Anthony Lennon.

Critical acclaim followed along with the establishment of his now fiercely loyal fan base whose patience was rewarded after seven years with the release of follow-up ‘The Boy Who Didn’t Fall’.

Summerlee and Me starts at 7.30pm with tickets costing £15 available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting Culture NL