Idlewild frontman goes down the solo road for new album

Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble releases his new solo album The Deluder next month and will also be performing in North Lanarkshire this autumn.

The Deluder is released on September 1, but anyone wondering who the title refers to is in for a disappointment as Roddy like to keep his cards close to his chest.

He said: “As a songwriter you tell stories, but it’s not necessarily up to me to decide what the stories are about, I like to let the audience make their own interpretation of my lyrics.

“That may or may not be what I was thinking about when I wrote them, but what it means to the listener is what is truly important and it’s good to keep a little bit of the mystery intact.”

Roddy was joined by his Idlewild bandmates Luciano Rossi and Andrew Mitchell for the recording, but is adamant it is not a new Idlewild album, they’ll get back to work on that next year.

He said: “I had five or six songs that it didn’t know what to do with, I wondered about whether they could be done as Idlewild, but there was just something that didn’t quite fit for going down that road.

“As such while Luciano and Andrew joined me for the recording it was decided it would be better as a solo album and I think it sits much more comfortably as that.

“There is always a certain level of expectation that comes with an Idlewild album due to our past success, so it was good to be able to relax a little more and let the rteocrd find itself , I’m very happy with the final product and hope everyone else enjoys it too.

“After this tour is completed we will be back in the studio as a band at the start of the year so a new Idlewild album is hopefully coming.”

Roddy will be performing at Airdrie Town Hall on Friday, October 27, the penultimate day of a 27-date tour.

He said: “With the record industry the way it is nowadays the only way for a musician to really make money is to get out there and play live .

“I’ve been doing it for over 20 years and I still enjoy it immensely, and I really like going to places I’ve never been before.

“Strangely I realise I’ve never actuset foot in Airdrie before so that will be a new and welcome experience as the tour draws to a close.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £15 are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting Culture NL