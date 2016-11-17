Get your dancing shoes on to light up Bellshill for Christmas

Get your dancing shoes on and join Santa as he Sloshes into Bellshill today (Thursday) to switch on the Christmas lights.

He’s supporting the British Transplant Games coming to North Lanarkshire next year and wants you to help him Slosh to raise awareness of the NHS Organ Donor Register.

From 3.30-4.30pm Lanarkshire entertainer Edward Reid will be hosting a variety of entertainment on Main Street next to St Andrew’s Church.

This includes live music from girl group Odd Sox before the all important switch on.

There will also be a giant inflatable snowglobe for families to have their pictures taken inside, and don’t forget to pop into Santa’s Grotto to visit Santa and post your letter!