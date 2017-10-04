Folk singer Charlie can’t wait to return north of the border

Folk singer Charlie Landsbourough hits the road this month on a 17-date UK tour which takes him from the Highlands to Cornwall with a customary appearance at Motherwell Concert Hall on Saturday, October 21.

Charlie has lost count of the number of times he’s been in town, but you’d be hard pressed to keep the Liverpudlian south of the border.

He said: “I always love coming to Motherwell as the audience always create such a smashing atmosphere, but that is true of the Scots wherever I am.

“I remember being in Australia and they took us out to do a gig somewhere in the middle of nowhere, when we got to the venue it looked like a tatty old tin shack and I almost went home.

“However, I decided that I better just get it over with and have a look and found it was full of about 300 Scottish ex-pats and you know it was one of the best nights I‘ve had on stage.

“But incidents like that keep you grounded and make you remember it’s about entertaining people so it doesn’t really matter if one night you have a rather nice dressing room like the ones in Motherwell and the next night you are getting changed in a toilet, ”

Even if you aren’t there for his music Charlie hopes everyone will have a good time with his stories between songs becoming a big draw for some fans.

He said: “I think I would have been about 22 when I first got on stage and I said nothing, I just played the song and got off as quickly as a could.

“Eventually I started to chat to the audience and tell wee stories and now I’m 75 the talking has become such a part of the act there are probably people who come to see me who don’t care if I ever pick up the guitar ... actually I know there are.

“I remember one night after a gig in Derbyshire a guy came up and told me how disappointed he was that I hadn’t been telling my stories, and he was absolutely serious, so I try to make sure there is a good mix of music and chat.”

Charlie has released 28 albums to date with his latest being a live double album from the Liverpool Philharmonic and a new album is in the pipeline.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £20 (£18.50 concession) are available by calling 01698 403120 or online