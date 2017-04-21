First festival of the summer  is live and in Stereo(funk)

After the huge success of last year’s event the first festival of the summer returns to Strathclyde Park this month.

Now in it’s ninth year Stereofunk will feature over 70 DJs and 15 live bands perform across five arenas on Sunday, April 30.

Whatever your own taste festival revellers will be entertained by some of the world’s best international dance acts as well as allowing plenty of local talent to perform in front of a big crowd.

Jim Gellatly’s Main Stage is your stop for live music as the man known as ‘the voice of new music in Scotland’ is back for a third year.

Also returning as headliners is Scotland’s most successful dance act The Time Frequency following last year’s spectacular climax to the event.

Belgian trance act AnnaGrace will be appearing having enjoying great success internationally under the name Ian Van Dahl with top five hits Will I? and Castles In The Sky.

Other top names are Alloa band Vida who will team up with Steve Cradock, Paul Weller and The Specials for their next single, and award winning hip-hop act Jamie & Shoony, plus many, many more.

The Old Skool Arena (in association with HWFG) is your destination for dance classics headlined by Junior K of N-Trance along with ‘The God of Scottish Dance Music Scene’ George Bowie, rave pioneers Dream Frequency and Stereofunk regulars Stevie Lennon, Michael Smith and The Doctor.

The Terrace is the EDM stage with Sosumi topping the bill as their new single Still Into You continues to tear up dance floors across Scotland every weekend.

Lil Rockit will bring her chunky tribal sound and explosive energy, with support from Clyde 1’s Cassi and some of the best local EDM DJs in Scotland.

The Technodome is back for a second year as the UK’s biggest inflatable igloo is the perfect venue for the thumping sound of techno.

In the Red Square VIP Arena enjoy Moet & Chandon, a cocktail bar, and the sexy sounds of deep house, as well as perhaps most importantly private toilets.

Stereofunk runs from noon-10.30pm and is open to over 18s only.

Tickets are £35 for general admission and £45 for VIP, available by calling 0141 204 5151, visiting Tickets Scotland or from Lanarkshire branches of Tanz and Life’s A Beach.