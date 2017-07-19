December returning to Dublin for U2’s 40th celebrations

Lanarkshire band December are returning to Dublin to playas part of the acclaimed #Welcometothenorthside events on Friday.

They will be in The Church alongside top tribute act U2 Baby, the night before U2 themselves bring their Joshua Tree tour to Dublin’s Croke Park.

December count U2 as a major influence and got together after seeing the original Joshua Tree tour in 1987 in Scotland.

The band have followed U2 their whole lives and released ‘Alison Stewart,’ a song about U2 in November 2015 with all proceeds going to benefit Irish charity Chernobyl Children International.

The band were last in Dublin in September to play the official fan-led celebrations of U2’s 40th anniversary and since the release of ‘Alison Stewart’ have released a number of U2 covers including a radical re-interpretation of A Sort Of Homecoming.

Ails Pattison, lead singer with December, said: ‘It’s a privilege to be playing these events and we are grateful for the invite.

“We are looking forward to being back in Dublin and are looking forward to meeting U2 fans from all over the world.

“We also can’t wait to see U2 perform the Joshua Tree on their home turf.”

The band will return to Dublin in September, just prior to the release of new album ‘33’, a 10-song album of re-interpretations of U2 classics, which will be launched at Oran Mor in Glasgow on September 30.

If you pre-order the vinyl it will come numbered and signed with a personal message from the band plus access to digital tracks.

Both CD and vinyl orders are expected to ship in August, well in advance of the official release, and all pre-orders will also guarantee exclusive access to a first playback of the album via Periscope.

To pre-order ‘33’ visit https://www.musicglue.com/december/products/33-vinyl-limited-edition-pre-order-for-release-30-september-2017.

December will be supported at the album launch by Rebecca Herd, for tickets visit https://oran-mor.co.uk/whats-on/event/december.

The band will play Liverpool for the first time in October as they once again join forces with U2 Baby as their guests at The Cavern Club.

To keep up to date find December1985 on Facebook and follow @tilldecember on Facebook.