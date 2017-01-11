Countdown to annual village music festival

There is exactly one month until the annual Uddingston Musicfest gets underway on Saturday, February 11.

Organiser Lorna Cammock has shared with the Speaker how the line-up is looking so far.

The event kicks-off with Nigel Gatherer’s mixed instrument workshop in the Church of the Nazarene from 10.30am followed by the Scratchy Noises ‘play together’ after lunch.

Nigel has penned a piece called Tunnock’s Tea Cake which he will be teaching to his eager students. To register visit www.nigelgatherer.com.

Ring up the Curtain (Singalongafolk) with George Rodger and Friends, including a few surprises, takes place in Uddingston Old Parish Church at 7pm.

On Sunday, February 12, there will be ‘Music around the Village’.

On Monday, February 13, George Rodger will play at a tea dance in Uddingston Old Parish Church at 2pm.

At 7pm a male voice ensemble entertains with ‘Barber Shop’ in the Church of the Nazarene.

On Thursday, February 16, the B Flat Miners made up of Cait McGlinchey, Paul McMahon and Donald Dawson will be performing in the Church of the Nazarene at 7pm.

Scotland’s Makar Jackie Kay makes her first Musicfest appearance on Friday, February 17, as she joins children from four primary schools at Uddingston Library at 1.30pm.

Stonehouse Male Voice Choir make their debut at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 7pm, while Strumulele play their ukuleles in the Rowantree Inn from 7.30pm-late.

On Saturday, February 18, is the ‘Grand Finale’ in Uddingston Old Parish Church at 7pm featuring talent from around the district.

Musicfest comes to an end on Sunday, February 19, with a Songs of Praise in Uddingston Baptist Church at 6.30pm.

There are several other events still to be confirmed, find Uddingston Musicfest on Facebook to keep up to date.

Each event costs £2 at the door with proceeds supporting people with dementia, the homeless and vulnerable people at home and abroad.