College students appear on new Hue and Cry recording

Two HND Music students from New College Lanarkshire feature on a new album from Scottish pop duo Hue and Cry.

Rebeka O’Rorke from Wishaw and Regan Talbot from Glenboig became backing vocalists for Pat and Greg Kane as they recorded Pocketful Of Stones’, which was released at the start of the month.

The pair, who have just started the course at the college’s Motherwell campus, following completion of the HNC, joined their lecturer Yvonne Tipping and vocalist Ryan J Burns on eight tracks.

Rebeka said: “I couldn’t believe it when I was selected to provide backing vocals for Hue and Cry – I was so excited to get into the studio with them and be part of something massive.

“It was really nerve-racking as there was a lot of pressure. This wasn’t just a project for college or a gig in front of friends, this was working with professional musicians.

“It is a really big deal for me and I am really proud to have been chosen. I know that it will be really beneficial for me in my future career.”

Regan (also 18) added: “This wasn’t the first time I’ve been in a professional studio, but it was the first time I’ve recorded anything so big or worthwhile!

“It was really overwhelming to be singing alongside Hue and Cry and something that will stay with me throughout my whole career.”

Their vocal skills were called upon after Yvonne recommended them for the job after working as a backing vocalist with Hue and Cry for the past seven years.

She said: “Having witnessed Rebeka and Regan’s ability to work with complex harmonies coupled with the tone of their voices, I brought them to the attention of Greg Kane.

“Despite the high pressured situation of recording in a professional environment, they both performed excellently and were a real credit to the college.”

This is not the first time Hue and Cry have been associated with the college as Greg previously guest lectured music students,.

He said: “Backing vocal studio sessions on Hue and Cry recordings are always very demanding, we all need to be on top of our game.

“I found Rebeka and Regan to be professional beyond their years and they brought a youthful enthusiasm the record really benefited from. I will definitely use them again and again.”