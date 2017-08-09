‘Celtic Lady’ looks forward to heading across the Irish Sea

Donna Taggart didn’t perform in public until the age of 22, but that hasn’t stopped the Irish mum going head-to-head with the likes of Beyonce and Britney Spears in the charts.

Donna first came to prominence in 2011 when her debut album ‘Celtic Lady Vol. 1’ was picked up by BBC Radio Ulster presenter Gerry Anderson.

However, it wasn’t until exactly a year ago on August 9 that Donna really started to make waves when she posted one of her recordings “Jealous of the Angels” on Facebook.

The posting went viral with over 100 million views, and another three million views on YouTube and went onto become one of the top 50 downloaded songs for all genres in the USA alongside artists like Beyoncé and Britney Spears.

Donna said: “Despite growing up in a musical family I was a quiet child and very self conscious.

“When I was 22 I was asked to sing at a funeral and began to get requests to perform at different events, as I always seem to get good feedback I slowly gained confidence.

“The major breakthrough for me was posting a video for the song Jealous of the Angels on Facebook, getting over 100 million views was something never thought would be possible and was speechless when the song peaked at 42 in the US iTunes chart.”

Her second album Celtic Lady Vol.2 also hit the Top 50 in the US iTunes chart while Jealous of the Angels was No.1 in the iTunes Easy Listening Charts in eight countries.

Donna said: “Looking back now it is almost unbelievable, I recall a gentleman from the US Billboard Charts in New York emailing me to ask who I was and where I had came from.

“He said things like this don’t happen, and while I do get recognised a lot more when I walk down the street I have two young children at home who keep me well grounded.

“I’m a modest Irish country girl who wont be losing the run of herself, I’m just excited about the next chapter of my journey which sees me take my ‘Jealous of the Angels Tour’ to the UK for the very first time.”

Donna will be performing at Motherwell Theatre on Friday, September 8.

She said: “There is no doubt that Scotland will feel home from home for me, the Irish and Scottish people have so much in common.”

Tickets costing £18.50 are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting Culture NL